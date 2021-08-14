Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 93,924 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $78,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of IOSP opened at $94.08 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.