Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 196 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $87,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $200.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.19 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.