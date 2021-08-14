AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 87.7% in July

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $34.96 on Friday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

