AllSafe Achieves Market Cap of $287,994.97 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $287,994.97 and approximately $17.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00063573 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

