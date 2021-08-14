Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

