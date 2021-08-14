Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.55.

TSE AIF opened at C$68.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 101.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

