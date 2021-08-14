ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 168,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,547. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $117.45.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.