Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Chicago Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,953,796.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,480.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

