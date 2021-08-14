Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $178.30 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.08.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

