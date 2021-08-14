American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,923,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $519,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $282.92. The stock had a trading volume of 806,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.09. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.