American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of AMWD opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $72.28 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.56.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 107.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

