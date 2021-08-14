Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,564 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAN. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.