Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after buying an additional 718,414 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,307,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,566,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,975,000 after buying an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 57.28.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.