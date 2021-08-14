Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Tredegar worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 22.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,713 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TG stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

