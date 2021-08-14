Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 11,569 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.08. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,105 shares of company stock worth $292,188 and sold 134,927 shares worth $1,346,650. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

