AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. 853,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.78.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,336,183. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

