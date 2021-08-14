Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce $42.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $48.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $745.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $142.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $288.68 million, with estimates ranging from $171.39 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPMC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 283,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,727. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.26. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

