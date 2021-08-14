Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Fabrinet reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Shares of FN opened at $90.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

