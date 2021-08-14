Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.81 Million

Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post sales of $153.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.82 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $122.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $598.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.96. The stock had a trading volume of 263,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,483. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after acquiring an additional 273,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

