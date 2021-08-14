Analysts Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $726.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $726.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $725.10 million and the highest is $728.07 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $703.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,645. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after buying an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $46,393,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $23,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,553. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

