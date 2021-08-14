Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce $786.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $822.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.90 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 558.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,953 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 251.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,012 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,661,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,549,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

