Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Brokerages expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce $291.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.40 million to $293.76 million. Cognex reported sales of $251.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.09. 718,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,023. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70. Cognex has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

