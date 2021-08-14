Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.48.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

