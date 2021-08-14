Analysts Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

NASDAQ IQ remained flat at $$9.47 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,888,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $139,608,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,175 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $72,297,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,786,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth $46,774,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.