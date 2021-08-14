Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post $4.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $18.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 342,069 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,459,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

