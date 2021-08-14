Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.33. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

PAA stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

