Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.15. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 653.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBLK. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.48. 1,761,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.16. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.