Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. UDR also posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,679. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

