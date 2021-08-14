Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.50) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($18.84) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

NYSE:RCL opened at $78.89 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

