Analysts Offer Predictions for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 49.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 158,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.