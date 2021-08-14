Analysts Offer Predictions for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

MYPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $5.00 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.