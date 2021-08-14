Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Target Price at $10.17

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 281,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.