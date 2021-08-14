Analysts Set Expectations for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $449.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

