Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $72.63

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,528 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

