Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price at $192.77

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $193.92. The company had a trading volume of 404,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,806. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

