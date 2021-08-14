Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

AOMR stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). Equities research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

