Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ANGN traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 150,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,028. Angion Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $328.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

