Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.90. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,510.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

