Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 93,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,430,701 shares.The stock last traded at $61.49 and had previously closed at $61.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

