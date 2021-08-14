ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.69. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.