Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 128.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,045,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,431.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.01.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

