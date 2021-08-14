Antiample (XAMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $3,233.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.10 or 0.00879462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00102112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044176 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.