Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $195,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,533 shares of company stock valued at $783,526. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $23,061,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $10,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,213,000 after acquiring an additional 512,404 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 340,436 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 243,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

