Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 132.90% and a negative net margin of 220.18%. Analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 92,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.