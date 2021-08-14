Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 92,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.