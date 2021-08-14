APYSwap (APYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.91 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00138123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,548.18 or 1.00010996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.25 or 0.00860805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,171,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

