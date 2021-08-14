Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $374.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APYX shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

