ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.96% of ARC Document Solutions worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.64. 224,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,101. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,519 shares of company stock valued at $99,918. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

