Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKAY opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

