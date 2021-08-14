Arcimoto (FUV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Arcimoto to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. On average, analysts expect Arcimoto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Shares of FUV stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.52. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.