Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%.

ARDX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.44. 5,629,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,789,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $142.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

